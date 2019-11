MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – One person died in a crash in the southbound lanes of the Kansas Turnpike south of Mulvane.

The crash involving a semi happened just after 1 a.m. Two others were injured.

At one point, all lanes of the turnpike were closed, but the northbound lane is open.

KSN News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Look for updates online at KSN and KSN.com.

LATEST STORIES: