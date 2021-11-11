Southeast Kansas firefighter dies due to injuries sustained battling blaze

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (KSNF) — A firefighter with the Baxter Springs Fire Department has died from injuries sustained in fighting a fire back in October.

KSNF-TV reports firefighter Lt. Malachi Brown died Thursday morning in a Springfield Burn Unit. Lt. Brown had been transferred there following his injuries sustained in a Baxter fire on Oct. 15.

He was placed in a medically induced coma and ventilator during his stay, with burns covering 25% of his body.

Brown was a veteran in the department and is survived by his wife and three children.