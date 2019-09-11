Southeast Kansas man dead after crash on U.S. 400

FREDONIA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas man is dead after a crash Tuesday after one mile southeast of Fredonia. It happened on U.S. 400 at Jade Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Dodge pickup and a semi were both eastbound on U.S. 400. Authorities said the Dodge pulled to the right of the roadway and attempted to make a U-turn when the semi struck it.

The driver of the Dodge pickup, 46-year-old David L. Rasmussen, Jr. of Fredonia, was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The 50-year-old driver of the semi from Pittsburg wasn’t hurt.

