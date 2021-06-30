Southeast Kansas men killed in head-on crash

CRAWFORD, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansas men were killed in a crash Tuesday in southeast Kansas. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. 69 12 miles south of Fort Scott.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Toyota Tacoma, driven by 50-year-old David E. Ross of Fort Scott, was northbound, crossed the center line and struck a southbound Ford F350 head-on. The driver of the Ford, 63-year-old George W. Danley of Mapleton, was killed in the crash. Ross also was killed in the crash.

A 13-year-old boy, a passenger in the Ford, was not injured.

According to the KHP report, both drivers were not wearing seatbelts.

