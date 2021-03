CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 57-year-old southeast Kansas man died in a crash early Thursday morning.

It happened on Kansas Highway 7 and 630th Avenue in Crawford County around 1 a.m.

A Ford F-150 driven by Gregory A. Puffinbarger of Girard was westbound on 630th Avenue. The Kansas Highway Patrol said he failed to stop a sign and a semi crashed into him.

Puffinbarger was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt according to the KHP report.