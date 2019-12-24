Southeast Kansas police chase ends in fatal crash

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Accident_259292

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say a fleeing driver was killed when he went off the side of a Kansas road and struck multiple trees.

The Kansas State Highway Patrol said 24-year-old Robert Jackson was being pursued by law enforcement around 11:30 p.m. Monday on County Road 4550 at a high rate of speed.

The road went from pavement to gravel, which caused the driver to lose control of the pickup truck he was driving about four miles north of Coffeyville.

The crash log doesn’t say what started the pursuit.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories