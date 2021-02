CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 54-year-old Columbus, Kansas woman was killed in a crash on Sunday.

It happened in Cherokee County near NW Bethlehem Road and NW 60th St.

The Dodge Nitro driven by Pamela L. White was westbound on NW Bethlehem Road when it went airborne while crossing railroad tracks. The Nitro ran off the road and struck a tree.

White was pronounced dead at the scene.