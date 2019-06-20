Southern Baptist Disaster Relief teams help with flood recovery in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – With the help of volunteers with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, Joyceln Woodson goes through items in her basement in Hutchinson to see what she can salvage.

“This we’re throwing away,” said Woodson while looking through a pile of artwork.

Woodson said she discovered close to a foot of water in her basement about a week after Memorial Day.

It is a home that’s been in Woodson’s family for three generations.

“It’s the house I was born in and here I am today making sure that nothing happens to it,” said Woodson.

That’s why she reached out to the disaster relief group. She said her mother told her to call 211, the United Way help hotline, and that’s how she was connected to the group.

“I’ve been at this for days and what was accomplished today would have taken me weeks to do,” said Woodson.

All day Thursday, a team of five from Lenexa helped Woodson with cleanup and sprayed the basement with a solution to help fight mold. They are one of two teams helping recovery efforts in Hutchinson this week. The other team is a group from California.

Volunteer Howard Hughes said all the recent flooding across Kansas and other states have kept them busy. This trip to Hutchinson marks their seventh deployment this year.

“Five of those were the Fremont, Nebraska area,” said Hughes. “One was in Iowa.”

Working to fulfill SBDR’s mission, to serve others in a time of crisis.

“To be able to do it in a timely way and so efficiently and with people who care, it’s really been a blessing,” said Woodson.

“We feel like we walk away with more from it in the way of a blessing than what we receive,” said Hughes.

Hughes said after they finish helping homes in Hutchinson, they’ll be prepared to head to Missouri to help with flood recovery.

The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief relies on donations and volunteers to offer free help to communities.

If you would like to donate you can mail a check to:

Kansas Nebraska Convention of Southern Baptist Disaster Relief

at KNCSB Disaster Relief

5410 SW 7th St.

Topeka, KS 66606-2398.

Be sure to write “disaster relief” in the memo line.

If you want to donate, visit the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief website here or find them on Facebook.