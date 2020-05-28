Southwest Airlines adds Denver nonstop from Wichita in December

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNW) - The Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday that for the first time taxpayers will be able to file their Form 1040-X and Amended U.S Individual Income Tax Return, electronically late this summer using available tax software products.

In a news release, the IRS stated that making the 1040-X an electronically filed form has been a goal of theirs for a number of years. It’s also been an ongoing request from the nation’s tax professional community and has been a continuing recommendation from the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council (IRSAC) and Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee (ETAAC).