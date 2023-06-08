WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Southwest Airlines will resume daily flights to Las Vegas from Wichita starting November 5, 2023.

The flight from Wichita to Las Vegas will depart at 12:35 p.m., arriving in Las Vegas at 1:25 p.m. On the return leg, the flight will leave Las Vegas at 12:05 p.m. and arrive in Wichita at 4:25 p.m. The routes will remain effective until January 7, 2024.

Due to aircraft delivery delays, Southwest will temporarily reduce their service to Denver from three daily to twice daily flights. The St. Louis route will continue to be served twice daily.

The Phoenix route will have daily flights during peak travel days in November and December. Currently, the airline has flights on Saturdays and Sundays to Phoenix. Southwest says it remains committed to restoring its network to pre-pandemic levels and hopes to restore daily Phoenix flights next year in Wichita.

