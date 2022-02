WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Southwest Airlines flight from Indianapolis to Phoenix made an emergency landing at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport on Thursday morning.

The flight had generator problems according to Valerie Wise, air service development and marketing manager for the Wichita Airport Authority.

Airport Police and Fire responded to the scene. Chief Roger Xanders said the 737 flight landed safely. The flight had 144 passengers and crew on board.