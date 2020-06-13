Southwest Kansas counties record low census response rates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Census organizers in Kansas are ramping up efforts to get people counted, particularly in southwestern counties where response rates are low.

Fifteen percent to 30% of residents in Morton, Stanton, Haskell and Lane counties have responded to census forms delivered to their homes. Kansas as a whole has a 65% self-response rate, on par with other most states.

The League of Kansas Municipalities is now mailing advertising to areas with less than a 40% self-response rate to encourage participation. Census date helps determine how much federal funding state and local governments receive.  

