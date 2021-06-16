Southwest Kansas dairy plant announces expansion, 40 new jobs

HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A dairy plant in southwest Kansas announced that it is expanding operations.

On Wednesday, Kansas Dairy Ingredients (KDI) Cheese Company announced they are creating 40 new jobs and investing $45 million new business dollars in Hugoton.

The facility will produce American-style, Italian-style, Hispanic-style Cheese and European-style cheese and butter. The company said the expansion would be environmentally conscious with commitments to increased water reclamation and eco-friendly construction practices.

“KDI is building a solid foundation for future generations to come work and live in Hugoton. Hugoton and Stevens County are very fortunate to have Kansas Dairy Ingredients in our community,” said Hugoton Mayor Jack Rowden.

“Western Kansas is booming with new agribusiness and food manufacturing investments,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said.

According to the company, a major factor in the decision to expand in Hugoton was the high-quality local milk supply.