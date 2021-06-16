Southwest Kansas dairy plant announces expansion, 40 new jobs

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A dairy plant in southwest Kansas announced that it is expanding operations.

On Wednesday, Kansas Dairy Ingredients (KDI) Cheese Company announced they are creating 40 new jobs and investing $45 million new business dollars in Hugoton.

The facility will produce American-style, Italian-style, Hispanic-style Cheese and European-style cheese and butter. The company said the expansion would be environmentally conscious with commitments to increased water reclamation and eco-friendly construction practices.

“KDI is building a solid foundation for future generations to come work and live in Hugoton. Hugoton and Stevens County are very fortunate to have Kansas Dairy Ingredients in our community,” said Hugoton Mayor Jack Rowden.

“Western Kansas is booming with new agribusiness and food manufacturing investments,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said.

According to the company, a major factor in the decision to expand in Hugoton was the high-quality local milk supply.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories