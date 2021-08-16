Southwest Kansas firefighter dies from damaged power line at rollover crash scene

MORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A southwest Kansas firefighter died from an electrical shock from damaged power lines.

It happened Sunday at around 6 p.m. south of Rolla. Sheriff’s deputies, EMS and fire crews responded to a rollover.

According to Morton County Emergency Management, during the search for victims, the first responding firefighter received an electrical shock. CPR was initiated, and the firefighter was transported to Morton County Hospital. He died from his injuries. His name has not been released.