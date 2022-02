SPEARVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – An 87-year-old Spearville man died Tuesday when he failed to yield to a tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 50 in Ford County.

The crash happened at 2:04 p.m. on the east side of Spearville.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Howard Gaylord Moritz was southbound on Road 126 when he stopped at a stop sign but failed to yield to a 1996 International semi heading west on Highway 50.

The 61-year-old truck driver was taken to Western Plains Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to the KHP.