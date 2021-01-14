Southwest Kansas player wins $50,000 Powerball prize

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – An unknown Kansas Lottery player is starting off 2021 right with a $50,000 Powerball prize.

The southwest Kansas winner matched four numbers and the Powerball to snag the prize. The winning numbers on January 13, 2021, were 4 – 19 – 23 – 25 – 49 Powerball 14 and PowerPlay 2X.

The region includes the following counties: Greeley, Wichita, Scott, Lane, Ness, Rush, Hamilton, Kearny, Finney, Hodgeman, Pawnee, Stanton, Grant, Haskell, Gray, Ford, Edwards, Kiowa, Morton, Stevens, Seward, Meade, Clark, and Comanche.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, January 16, with a jackpot of $640 million. It is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in the history of the game. Players have until 8:59 p.m. Central Time on draw days to purchase tickets.

The Kansas Lottery is now taking appointments for in-person claims. If you would like to claim a prize of $600 or higher in person, please contact claims.appointment@kslottery.net with your name, phone number, prize amount, and preferred day and time. To see more information about the requirements of claiming a prize in person, please click here.