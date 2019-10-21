Southwest Kansas teen killed in crash Sunday

by: KSN News

MORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in southwest Kansas.

It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in Morton County near the intersection of County Road Z and County 27.

The KHP report says a 2000 Chevy Tahoe became unstable and ran off the road and overturned.

The driver, 16-year-old Edgar Rodriguez of Hugoton, was ejected from the Tahoe. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His passenger, 16-year-old Juan Fraire of Hugoton, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

