Southwest Kansas teen killed in crash Sunday

MORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in southwest Kansas.
It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in Morton County near the intersection of County Road Z and County 27.
The KHP report says a 2000 Chevy Tahoe became unstable and ran off the road and overturned.
The driver, 16-year-old Edgar Rodriguez of Hugoton, was ejected from the Tahoe. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
His passenger, 16-year-old Juan Fraire of Hugoton, suffered serious injuries in the crash.
