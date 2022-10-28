WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Southwest Airlines will resume Wichita to Phoenix flights on Sundays.

Valerie Wise, Air Service and Marketing manager for Eisenhower National Airport, confirms to KSN News that the airline will resume Sunday service to Phoenix starting in March through July 10. They currently offer Saturday only.

Southwest will also add direct flights on Sundays to Las Vegas starting in January, giving them non-stop service to Vegas on Saturdays and Sundays.

In August 2020, Southwest canceled service to Phoenix and Las Vegas but added flights to Denver. Southwest first arrived in Wichita in 2013 after converting over its subsidiary AirTran Airways which it acquired in 2011. They originally offered flights to Dallas Love Field, Chicago Midway, and Las Vegas.

The airline also provides service to St. Louis, which began in 2016. Flights to Denver and St. Louis remain daily. For more, visit FlyWichita.com