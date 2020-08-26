Southwest will suspend Las Vegas and Phoenix routes and begin Denver route on Sept. 6 from Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Southwest Airlines is suspending the Las Vegas and Phoenix routes from Wichita and will begin a nonstop to Denver daily on Sept 6.

The airline plans to bring the Las Vegas route back in March and the Phoenix route back in January.

Southwest serves 60 destinations from Denver. In 2021, Southwest plans to add 16 gates in Denver, thereby allowing them to expand to more destinations.

The airline says Denver is closer to Wichita and less expensive to operate. The connection in Denver will allow more passengers to fill a plane to various destinations including Las Vegas and Phoenix according to the airline.

Valerie Wise, air service development & marketing manager with the Wichita Airport Authority, said all airlines are reducing flights due to the upcoming expiration of the CARES Act requirements and are required to operate a minimum level of service to their destinations through Sept. 30 in order to receive the funding. She said passenger traffic has not rebounded and airlines need to reduce costs by furloughing employees and reducing flights. Compared to August, the airlines have cut over 20 million seats out of their October schedule and 198,000 flights.

