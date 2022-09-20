WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Southwestern College in Winfield has announced that the college will reduce the workforce with early retirements, layoffs and not filling open positions. The college did not specify how many people would be impacted.

Southwestern College President Liz Frombgen announced late last month in a meeting that the plan will result in a $2.4 million reduction in expenditures this year.

The college says the reductions are in response to budget performance concerning the college’s retention rate and tuition discount rate for both main campus and professional studies learners. Additionally, the college says it is curbing expenditures in expectation of heightened operational costs due to high energy prices and inflation.

The college says impacted staff has been notified, and the college’s faculty layoff committee, composed of faculty leadership, will work to review faculty lines to make a recommendation to the board for possible reductions.

Frombgen is hosting a community listening session focused on strategic planning on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. in Deets Library. Alumni and friends of the college are encouraged to attend,

Southwestern says they welcomed an incoming class of 196 freshmen and 47 transfer students in August. The college says enrollment at the main campus totaled 579 full-time students and seven part-time undergraduate students as classes began, but it won’t be finalized until the twentieth day of enrollment.