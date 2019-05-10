Southwestern College remembers Jacobi Scott, Shelvin Keller

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – Jacobi Scott and Shelvin Keller, both Southwestern College football players, were headed home for summer break when they were tragically killed in a car accident.

The two young men are fondly remembered by many people on campus.

“They grew up an hour apart from each other but you would have thought they were raised in the same household just because of their spiri…they’d light up a room every time they’d step into it,” head coach Brad Griffin tells KSN news.

Scott, a quarterback, was an academic sophomore and Keller, a running back was a freshman transfer student. Both young men were from Louisiana.

First year advisor Alissa Sheppard spent extensive time with both men in her office, helping them with academics and life in general.

She describes them as “true leaders.”

“They ran this school. I’m not sure Southwestern would have been Southwestern without them,” Sheppard said.

Scott was majoring in computer science and digital arts.

Keller had not yet declared a major.

“I’ve been here long enough you know a builder when you see one and I know these two young men were the essence of that,” VP of student success, Dawn Pleas said.

Pleas was happy with the love and support the campus has extended to students and one another during the time of loss. A vigil was held Thursday at the school before many students headed home for summer break.

Sophomore right and left tackle Jeremy Stewart regarded both as brothers and says they helped one another to keep their heads on straight, on and off the field.

“Some impportant, important people, especially to me and my friends. So they’ll be truly missed. I love y’all boys. Watch over me,” Stewart said.

