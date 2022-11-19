WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, Southwestern College announced that it’s removing eight majors, and two minors from its academic programs.

The college stated this removal comes after low enrollment and personnel transitions.

The college shared this will help improve the financial footing and bring reinvestment into new programs and initiatives.

The programs being removed are:

Music (Major and Minor)

Music Education

Music Performance

History and Secondary Licensure History

Theatre (Major and Minor)

Musical Theatre

Speech/Theatre Education

Marine Biology

History courses will continue to be offered as electives.

Choral, instrumental, and theatrical productions and all adjacent fine arts traditions will continue as co-curricular activities for students.

Also, the college is launching a pep band in the academic year 2023-2024.

“I recognize that there is particular concern surrounding performing arts; while we may be moving away from degree programs in these areas, I am committed to maintaining creative expression through theatre and music as a pivotal part of the student experience at Southwestern College,” wrote Liz Frombgen Southwestern College President. “It is my great hope that these disciplines and traditions will gain renewed strength and commitment with refocused energy and resources.”

