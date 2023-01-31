Firefighters respond to a house fire in the 1800 block of E. Fairchild in Park City on Jan. 30, 2023. (Courtesy Sedgwick County Fire Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three different fire departments helped put out a house fire in Park City on Monday.

The fire was in a home in the 1800 block of East Fairchild around 1 p.m. Sedgwick County Fire District 1 and the Valley Center Fire Department went to the scene.

Sedgwick County firefighters arrived first and saw smoke coming from the back of the home. A person who had been in the home was outside and was not hurt.

The firefighters started putting the fire out while ensuring no one else was in the home. At some point, the Wichita Fire Department was also sent to help. The crews got the fire out and kept it from spreading outside the room where it started.

Sedgwick County fire investigators say that the home was being renovated. They say the fire started because a space heater was too close to upholstered furniture. The damage is estimated at around $15,000.