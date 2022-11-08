WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spangles raised over $17,500 for a Wichita boy who was hit by a car.

Nathan Veith was riding his bike to school on Tuesday, Sept. 20, when he was hit by a car. As a result, he suffered from multiple facial and skull fractures, causing brain trauma.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Spangles hosted a “Spangles Night Out” fundraiser where 20% of all sales from 5-8 p.m. went towards the Veith family.

Several companies, including Genesis Health Clubs, Brand Plumbing and Cold Control, agreed to match the 20%.

Spangles also raffled off 17 various baskets and a raffle for a “Dr. Pepper Big Twelve Championship package.”

“We could not have raised these dollars without the help of everyone that showed up for the fundraiser and the amazing companies that stepped up to match the donation,” Spangles said.

Spangles will be presenting a check to the Veith family at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at their 612 S. Broadway location.