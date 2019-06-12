Spearville will lose its only grocery store

SPEARVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Spearville residents are mourning the loss of their local grocery store. It’s closing this Saturday.

“Yeah, I figured when I got there it would be pretty slim,” said Windhorst resident Locke Stein.

It is a store that used to be filled with food.

“I could just zip in there and get stuff on the spirit of the moment,” he said.

But now it is bare.

“It is just kind of a sad situation,” he said. “It’s just handy for people here locally.”

“It’s a huge hole for the community,” said Ginny Werner, Spearville resident.

The only grocery store in town, Kelly Corner Grocery, is closing due to financial difficulties and competition with larger stores.

“The last three years have just been a spiral downwards,” said Kelly Persinger, store owner. “People order online now and have it sitting on their porch the next day.”

Persinger said the store will be closing June 15, 2019, causing residents to drive almost 20 miles to the closest one.

“There are people in this town that are upper 80’s and 90’s that can’t drive,” Persinger said.

And forcing a longer commute for Stein’s next grocery visit.

“I’ll just have to stock up on more food, I guess,” Stein said.

All the items in the store will be sold during an action next month, and the building will remain empty until further notice.

