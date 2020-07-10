Special delivery for K-State band members

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – K-State band leaders are sending some musical joy to students across the state.

Wednesday, they traveled across Kansas to pass out instruments to members who might not have access to their own gear for practice over the summer.

“We’re just trying to give them a head start and I think more importantly we’re delivering some hope that things are going to go back to semi-normal whatever that means and we’re hoping we can play band again and play football and be a college student, be a college band director,” said Frank Tracz, KSU marching band director.

The delivery truck made stops in Salina, Great Bend, Wichita, Kansas City and Topeka.

Students must return the instruments when they get to school this Fall. They are also financially responsible if the instrument is lost, stolen or damaged.

Students who missed the delivery can pick up their instruments in Manhattan.

