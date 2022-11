WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A school bus from the Levy Special Education Center in Wichita crashed Tuesday afternoon, leaving three people, including one student, with injuries.

The crash occurred at 4:35 p.m. near the intersection of 18th St North and McComas Street.

The student had minor injuries.

The driver of the bus and the monitor were also hurt but are okay, according to a USD 259 spokesperson.