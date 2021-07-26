Special Education teacher openings: Wichita Public schools working to fix the problem

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The Wichita School board is meeting Monday night. School board members are expected to pass $340,000 for up to 70 teachers and staff to get their special education certification.

Justin Hawpe is one of the special education directors for USD 259 and said they currently have 30 openings for special ed teachers. The extra funds to get more staff certified are needed.

“It’s an investment in our staff it’s an investment in our students and trying to attract and retain and we really feel that has helped keep those teachers in those positions,” said Hawpe.

Hawpe said the extra money will help get USD 259’s staff into these openings. Less staff means larger class sizes and special education teacher Header Brown said she expects some of her classes to be approaching 20 students.

“When you put more students in a sped classroom that’s less that our students are getting and it ends up being more work for the teacher it’s pretty stressful but ultimately the students are the ones who are going to lose,” said Brown.

If the funding is approved up to 70 teachers or staff will be able to have tuition and books funds to become certified to teach special education. The payback program also guarantees teachers will teach special education classes in the district for the next 3 years.