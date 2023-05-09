MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Special Olympics Kansas (SOKS) Annual Summer Games are being held at Maize South High School, 3701 N. Tyler Rd., from Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4.

The Summer Games are the largest statewide competition, according to SOKS, bringing together more than 1,300 athletes and 300 coaches to compete in cycling, soccer, tennis, and track and field.

2019 Summer Games (Courtesy: Special Olympics Kansas)

Cycling, soccer and tennis competitions will start at 12 p.m. on Friday, followed by the Cargill BBQ and Opening Ceremonies at Maize South High School in the evening.

Opening Ceremonies will begin with the lighting of the Olympic Cauldron by the Flame of Hope, carried from Wichita City Hall by participants of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR).

“LETR is a year-round movement to raise funds & awareness for Special Olympics athletes,” SOKS says. “The LETR began in Wichita in 1981 and ignited into a worldwide movement for Special Olympics. Each year law enforcement officers from across the state volunteer their time to raise funds and awareness for the SOKS athletes through t-shirt and hat donations and unique fundraising events, including Polar Plunges, Tip a Cops, World’s Largest Truck Convoy, and a variety of unique events.”

Track and field competitions will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Maize South track and campus.

SOKS says the day will conclude with the traditional Victory Dinner and Dance.

Final competitions and awards are scheduled for 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

A complete schedule can be found here.

On Saturday, the Summer Games will host the Health Athletes program, where specially trained Clinical Directors and healthcare volunteers will screen athletes in the disciplines of health promotion, fun fitness, eye, ear, dental, and podiatry.

“Our Healthy Athletes program provides health services and education to Special Olympics athletes free of charge and is changing the way health systems interact with people with intellectual disabilities,” SOKS says. “The program has now made Special Olympics the largest public health organization for people with intellectual disabilities in the world.”

Volunteers and sponsor/partner support are still needed for the event. SOKS says volunteers are needed for scorekeepers, runners, timers, lane monitors, referees and more. Little to no experience is needed for many of the roles.

For more information on volunteering, click here.