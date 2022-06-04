WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of Special Olympic athletes are competing in the Summer Games at Maize South High School.

With it, brings hundreds of volunteers. Bailey Owings describes volunteering as second nature. She began helping out when she was just a young girl and her dad would take their family to the swimming events at Wichita State University.

Since then, Owings has helped with odd jobs over the years. On Friday, she was at opening day and worked the soccer games.

A veteran of the festivities, Owings said she has never had a bad experience volunteering.

“It’s always just wonderful, and I have a great time and have a great time with all the participants. I have a great time with the other volunteers and the people who host the event,” said Owings.

On Friday, Wichita police participated in the annual torch run to open the games. If you want to get involved or volunteer in the Kansas Special Olympics, click here.