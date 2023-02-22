WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you have ever wanted to spend an extended period of time in Wichita’s Exploration Place, you may have your chance soon.

Roar and Snore, an overnight event where parents and their children can spend a night at the museum, is happening for three weekends between February and April.

“Spend a night at the museum, sleep with the dinosaurs, take over the exhibits, snack on popcorn while watching a movie, compete in a scavenger hunt and learn about dinosaurs and fossils – all while wearing your pajamas! Be prepared for adventure as you explore the museum after hours and make new friends along the way!” Exploration Place’s website reads.

Roar and Snore will take place on Feb. 24, March 31, and April 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tickets are $48 for members and $55 for non-members. Here’s what Exploration Place says to expect at the event.

Explore the museum exhibits, including Expedition: Dinosaur, after hours!

Meet a Dilophosaurus and watch the *new* Live Science Show, Dinosaur Encounter.

Participate in a paleontology chat & fossil dig.

Compete in a dinosaur-themed scavenger hunt.

Enjoy popcorn and a movie in the Live Science Theater.

Set up camp and sleep in the exhibits. Who’s always dreamed of sleeping with dinosaurs?!

Pizza party, snacks and breakfast are included.

For more information, you can visit Exploration Place’s website by clicking here.