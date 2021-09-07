Spending federal COVID aid proves tricky in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Spending the latest round of federal COVID-19 aid is moving slowly in Kansas, and one town said it doesn’t want its share because it doesn’t need it.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that while most state and local governments across the country saw the influx of money as an opportunity to shore up infrastructure, fight the COVID-19 pandemic and help local businesses, the 2,300-person town of Lakin turned down the $300,000 it was due to receive.

City administrator Michael Heinitz said the local economy is humming and the town has ample reserves on hand to handle any new projects which might arise.