Spending Thanksgiving with Wichita Fire Department Station 16

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thanksgiving for fire stations is a lot like many households across the country; full of football, food, and family.

“Some crews cook breakfast and hang out just like we would at home,” explained Wichita Fire Department Lt. Garrett Pepper. “We’ll talk as a crew, hang out together, and usually on Thanksgiving we try to cook a dinner.”

The difference? The other word that starts with F, fires.

“Sometimes we get to eat it, and sometimes we have to wait until way later and that’s just how it goes,” added Capt. Ryan Armstrong.

After responding to several kitchen fires reported Thursday, WFD’s finest worked on putting together a feast of their own.

“You got to find who the best cook is if there is one, or who is the not worst cook,” said Lt. Pepper.

For WFD probationary firefighter, Matt Fager, Thanksgiving is his fifth shift since graduating from the academy, and his first holiday on the job.

“Once I knew what shift I was going to be on, looked at the schedule and was like, ‘Yep working Thanksgiving, working Christmas, New Year’s. Like okay, this is going to be fun. Get to work and hang out with these guys who are like family, and I get to see my family tomorrow morning.”