Spirit furloughs employees of the 737 program for 21 days

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems says it is going to put some of its hourly workers on a 21 calendar day unpaid temporary layoff/furlough.

A company spokesperson says it is because of the continued impacts the COVID-19 pandemic on the airline industry and because of the uncertainty surrounding the return to service of the 737 MAX.

The workers who will be furloughed are Wichita hourly employees directly associated with production work and support functions for the 737 program.

The furlough is effective Monday, June 15.

“This difficult decision was made to help safeguard the financial health and stability of the company,” said Keturah Austin, senior manager, Spirit AeroSystems Corporate Communications. “We acknowledge the hardship this will have on our employees, and we’re thankful for their commitment and understanding during this difficult time.”

LATEST STORIES: