WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $255.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Wichita based company said it had a loss of $2.46 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.28 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.19 per share.
The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $644.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $806.3 million.
Spirit Aerosystems shares have fallen 73% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 74% in the last 12 months.
LATEST STORIES:
- Spirit Aerosystems reports second-quarter loss of $255.9 million
- Kansas total tax collections $484.6 million ahead of July of last fiscal year
- Gallery: August 2020 Shots of the Day
- Police officer, 1 other hurt in Kansas City, Kansas shooting
- Second stimulus checks: Progress slow on virus relief bill with $1,200 payments