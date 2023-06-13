WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The contract between the Machinists union and Spirit AeroSystems expires in 10 days, and both sides are indicating there could be a strike. The contract negotiations began on May 1.

Machinists have said the company “is still not making reasonable proposals on overtime language, and outsourcing.” Plus, they are unhappy about some insurance options being removed.

“Spirit continues to bargain in good faith with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW), the union that represents our factory workers,” Forrest Gossett, Spirit’s senior manager of corporate communications, said. “Our goal is to provide our IAM-represented employees with a fair and competitive contract.”

Spirit AeroSystems has said its gross profit is down 95% since 2019.

To put it plainly, Spirit has spent more money than we have earned for the past four years. Since 2020, we have lost $1.8 billion in free cash flow, including our projection to again lose cash in 2023.” SpiritAero.com/Negotiations/

The machinists took their first step toward striking when they overwhelmingly voted to sanction a strike in late March.

The next step will be when they vote on Spirit AeroSystem’s best and final offer. Spirit expects to give that offer to the union’s negotiation committee this week. Then, the machinists will vote on it on Wednesday, June 21.

The Local Lodge 839 Machinist Union Facebook page already has a post about available strike position jobs, including picket duty, transportation, and security.

Spirit AeroSystems says, like any responsible business, it must prepare for anything that might impact its business.

As part of that, you may notice that preparations will be made in the event of a work stoppage. These include temporary guard stations and other measures designed to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees.” SpiritAero.com/Negotiations/

On Tuesday afternoon, June 13, the Machinists union is holding a rally at Spirit’s administration building at MacArthur and Oliver. The rally is scheduled from 1-4 p.m.

“We can be loud, proud and send a message without ‘crossing any lines.’ We must act as respectful adults but let’s make our presence known. No take aways! We demand respect and a fair contract!” Local Lodge 839 Machinist Union

IAMAW District Lodge 70 also posted about the rally on its Facebook page, asking its members to support Local Lodge 839.

The current contract between the Machinists union and Spirit AeroSystems expires at 11:59 p.m. on June 23.