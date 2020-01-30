1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Garden City - USD 457 Hodgeman County - USD 227

Spirit AeroSystems announces 737 Max production agreement with Boeing

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems announced Thursday that it reached an agreement with Boeing relating to the 737 MAX production rate.

Spirit said under the agreement, they will restart production slowly, ramping up deliveries throughout the year to reach a total of 216 Max shipsets delivered to Boeing in 2020.

Spirit said the company does not expect to achieve a production rate of 52 shipsets per month until late 2022. The parties are continuing to negotiate other terms.

The company said the rate agreement is based on several assumptions including Boeing’s expected production rate and the successful return of the 737 Max to service. As previously disclosed, the 737 Max contractual agreement is a requirements contract between Boeing and Spirit and the rate may change at any time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories