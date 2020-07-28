Spirit AeroSystems announces expanded agreement on supersonic business jet

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems and supersonic aircraft company Aerion are expanding their partnership in developing the AS2 business jet. It includes Spirit producing the forward fuselage.

The two companies of entered into a memorandum of agreement. Spirit has agreed to additional investment in the AS2 program and has increased engineering resources working on the design of the forward fuselage.

The companies began collaborating in early 2019. The goal is to have production begin in 2023.

Spirit says that at full rate it expects to build 36 forward fuselage assemblies a year for the supersonic business jet. The jet will be assembled at Aerion’s global headquarters in Melbourne, Florida.

Aerion says the AS2 is the first supersonic jet designed to be powered by 100 percent synthetic fuel and reach supersonic speeds without the need for an afterburner.

“Spirit AeroSystems has been an outstanding partner in the design and development of the AS2, and their considerable aerostructures expertise has proven a core enabler in the evolution of our program,” said Tom Vice, Aerion’s Chairman, President & CEO, in a news release. “I’m delighted to have expanded our already excellent relationship and look forward to continued collaboration between our two companies as we bring the AS2 to market.”

“Through our collaboration with Aerion, we have contributed innovative and cost-effective design solutions to help make the AS2 Supersonic Jet a reality,” said Tom Gentile, President and CEO, Spirit AeroSystems, in a news release. “With our expanded agreement, Spirit will bring both its manufacturing and design capabilities to this revolutionary aircraft program.”

