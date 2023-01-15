WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Spirit AeroSystems apprenticeship program leads students straight into the workforce.

The program gives anyone aspiring to become an industrial electrician or mechanic classroom work and on-the-job training. Full-time employment is a guarantee at the end of the program.

Many program graduates celebrated their completion of the four-year program on Saturday.

“It’s a big honor,” said Max Berning, a recent graduate of the program. “All the hard work we put in through the program and now getting to do this graduation ceremony, it’s just excellent.”

The program consists of 8,000 hours of classroom and on-the-job training, but unlike many programs, students are treated like full-time employees.

“They go to school for their first year and a half of the program, so they are in school two days of the week, then they are doing on-the-job training the other days,” Spirit Aerosystems Human Resources Manager Lori Bell said.

Applications to the program open in March. The program starts in September.

For more information on the program, click here.