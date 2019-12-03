Spirit AeroSystems delivers first integrated 767 forward fuselage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems has completed its first integrated 767 forward fuselage section for Boeing which serves as both a freighter and the basis for the KC-46 tanker for the U.S. Air Force.

The forward fuselage is scheduled to be delivered tomorrow to Boeing in Everett, Wash.

Spirit previously designed and built four separate forward fuselage end items for the 767 — the cab, lower lobe and two side panels. They were shipped by rail to Boeing for integration. With this new statement of work, Spirit will integrate the four sections into a single unit before shipping to Boeing.

The assembled unit will be transported via the Dreamlifter from Wichita to Everett.

LATEST STORIES: