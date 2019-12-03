Spirit AeroSystems delivers first integrated 767 forward fuselage

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems has completed its first integrated 767 forward fuselage section for Boeing which serves as both a freighter and the basis for the KC-46 tanker for the U.S. Air Force.

The forward fuselage is scheduled to be delivered tomorrow to Boeing in Everett, Wash.

Spirit previously designed and built four separate forward fuselage end items for the 767 — the cab, lower lobe and two side panels. They were shipped by rail to Boeing for integration. With this new statement of work, Spirit will integrate the four sections into a single unit before shipping to Boeing.

The assembled unit will be transported via the Dreamlifter from Wichita to Everett.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories