Spirit AeroSystems employees help Kansas Food Bank kick off holiday food drive

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit Aerosystems helped the Kansas Food Bank kick off the holiday food drive season with their Spirit of the Harvest community food drive on Friday.

The Spirit of Harve will be held until 6 p.m. at the northeast corner of K-15 and MacArthur in the Spirit Aerosystems parking lot.

Suggested food donations include peanut butter, mac & cheese, canned fruit and canned meat items such as tuna or chicken.

“This is open to the public to drop off any dry goods or cash donations on behalf of the Food Bank,” said Jim Cocca, Spirit’s Aerosystem’s vice president of supply chain execution.

“Spirit has been an integral part of the food bank for years,” said Brian Walker, president & CEO of the Kansas Food Bank. “They are a great corporate citizen that is bringing the entire community together to help collect some of our most needed food items for the upcoming months.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, the Kansas Food Bank has seen a tremendous increase in demand for service. Last year, the Kansas Food Bank increased their purchasing by 200% to help ensure our neighbors facing hunger had access to healthy, nutritious foods.