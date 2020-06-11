Spirit AeroSystems gets $80M Defense Production Act Title III funding

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One day after announcing it is furloughing almost 900 workers, Spirit AeroSystems says it is getting $80 million from the federal government.

The company says the Department of Defense (DoD) allocated $80 million to Spirit to expand domestic production capability for advanced tooling, composite fabrication and metallic fabrication.

Spirit says the funds are part of the national response to COVID-19 in support of the Defense Industrial Base.

“We appreciate the confidence our customers have in Spirit’s capabilities to serve a variety of critical defense needs,” said Duane Hawkins, Senior Vice President; President, Defense and Fabrication, Spirit AeroSystems, in a news release. “This funding for Spirit provides the Department of Defense additional production capacity for defense needs and helps maintain critical skills in the Defense Industrial Base.”

A Spirit AeroSystems spokesperson says Spirit will use the money to build tooling, fabricate composite parts and machine complex metallic parts at its Wichita plant.

Wednesday, Spirit announced furloughs due to market conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic and because of the uncertainty surrounding the return to service of the 737 MAX.

About 900 of its hourly workers connected to the 737 program will be put on a 21 calendar day unpaid temporary layoff/furlough starting June 15.

“Our growing work on defense programs has provided a measure of stability for the company, and helped us as we shift capacity to serve other needs, particularly in the defense market,” said Hawkins. “These funds under Title III will help retain employees with critical skills.”

Defense Production Act Title III contracts support the Defense Industrial Base and use funds authorized and appropriated under the CARES Act.

LATEST STORIES: