WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Spirit HR Service Center Gymnasium, 3420 S. Oliver.

The job fair is for experienced manufacturing workers. Qualified applicants with two years of experience will have the chance to interview and have on-the-spot job offers.

Open positions include sheet metal mechanic, CNC machinist and stretch press operator.

Spirit says it offers excellent pay and benefits, including tuition assistance, and opportunities for advancement.

Applicants should pre-register online by clicking here.