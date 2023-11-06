WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems, alongside the American Legion Thomas Hopkins Post 4, is hosting a Veterans Day parade this weekend.

It will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the intersection of North Main and West Central Avenue. The parade route will go down North Main to East 1st Street North, head west to McLean, then up to Exploration Place.

This year’s theme is “Freedom’s Patriots – Celebrating Patriotism And The Veterans Who Have Shown Us What Patriotism Means.”

The top three parade entries will receive an award.

The American Legion Thomas Hopkins Post #4 and the Young Marines will be serving breakfast, including pancakes and sausage, from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at the American Legion Thomas Hopkins Post #4, 816 N. Water.

Following the event, there will be activities at Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean Blvd. Activities include guest speakers, entertainment, food trucks, a car show, static displays and activities for kids.

Veterans and their families can get free admission to the science center on Saturday.

There will be free shuttles to transport parade goers between parking at the Veterans Memorial Park and the start of the parade route.

For more details, click here.