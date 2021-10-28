Spirit AeroSystems is offering vaccine incentives to some IAM members

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems is now offering COVID-19 vaccine incentives to some employees. It is an agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Lodge No. 839.

As part of the agreement, the company will pay $100 for those vaccinated.

The company is also providing two hours of paid time off to get the vaccine.

Employees fired for not being vaccinated can be rehired if they get the shot but will lose their seniority.

The company did say that it will not fight any unemployment claims by those fired because of the vaccine mandate.

