Spirit Aerosystems offering voluntary layoffs due to ongoing uncertainty regarding 737 MAX

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems is offering a voluntary layoff program for eligible employees due to the ongoing uncertainty regarding the 737 MAX.

The company said they are evaluating a range of potential actions to reduce costs, and they do not know how long the pause in production will last, or what the production rate will be when it does resume.

“We continue to work with Boeing on resuming production of the MAX,” Spirit said in a statement. “Our goal is to support Boeing as it works toward a safe return of the MAX to service.”

The company tells KSN News that they remain focused on long-term interests, stockholders and other stakeholders, including employees.

KSN will have more on this developing story at 5 and 6 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: