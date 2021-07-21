Spirit AeroSystems plans to hire 4,600 workers by 2024

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit AeroSystems says it plans to hire more than 4,600 workers in Wichita by 2024 and expand its manufacturing plant in south Wichita.

It’s a turnaround for the aviation company, which lost more than 5,000 jobs after the 737 Max was grounded and because of the coronavirus pandemic. The City Council received the company’s hiring forecast on Tuesday.

Spirit ended 2019 with more than 13,200 employees in Wichita, which dropped to about 8,000 by the end of 2020. The company said it plans to have 12,619 employees in Wichita by 2024.

