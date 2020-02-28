Spirit Aerosystems releases 4Q earnings

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Spirit Aerosystems on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $67.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wichita based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $530.1 million, or $5.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.86 billion.

Spirit Aerosystems shares have dropped 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 43% in the last 12 months.

“The grounding of the 737 MAX was a significant issue for Spirit in 2019, particularly after Boeing suspended production on December 16, 2019,” said Spirit AeroSystems President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile. “After Boeing directed Spirit to suspend deliveries on December 19th, we took several actions to lower costs and preserve liquidity. We implemented a workforce reduction of 2,800 employees in Wichita and 400 employees in Oklahoma. We also negotiated an amendment to our credit facility providing for covenant relief into 2021 and secured a $375 million short-term delayed draw term loan facility. With these actions, we believe our liquidity position remains sufficient. In 2019, we generated $723 million in adjusted free cash flow for the year and ended the year in a strong cash position of $2.4 billion. Spirit remains a proud partner on the MAX program and we look forward to working with Boeing to ensure the long-term success of the program.”

On January 30, 2020, Spirit announced it had agreed on a production rate with Boeing to produce 216 Boeing 737 MAX shipsets in 2020.

LATEST STORIES: