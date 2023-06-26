WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems announced that it will continue talks with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers on Monday following constructive and positive meetings through the weekend.

The strike started early Saturday after 79% of union employees voted “no” to the proposed contract, and 85% voted to strike on Wednesday.

“We have been working hard and making good progress,” said Tom Gentile, President and CEO

of Spirit AeroSystems. “We will continue discussions this week and remain committed to a timely

resolution on a fair and competitive contract that addresses the priorities of our employees and

other stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, outside of the plant Monday, traffic was backed up as striking union members blocked the entrances to the plant.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is asking those who are not employed at Spirit to avoid Oliver from 31st Street South to 47th Street South and K-15 from 31st Street South to 47th Street South.

Spirit employees who can work from home are being asked to do so.