Spirit Aerosystems reports 1st quarter loss of $163 million

WICHITA, Kan. (AP/KSNW) – Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $163 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.57 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.42 per share.

The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $973.4 million.

Spirit Aerosystems shares have decreased 74% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 78% in the last 12 months.

On its website, Spirit AeroSystems lists some of the steps it has taken to reduce costs:

  • Reduced 2,800 employees in Wichita, Kansas and 400 employees in Oklahoma in January; eliminated 200 contractor positions
  • Announced further reduction of 1,450 employees in Wichita, Kansas; additional reductions at other Spirit locations to align to lower production levels
  • Initiated a voluntary retirement program for 850 hourly and salaried workers
  • Extended IAM and IBEW union contracts for three years
  • Reduced pay for all U.S.-based executives by 20 percent until further notice
  • Initiated a 21 calendar-day furlough of production workers and managers supporting Boeing programs in Wichita, Kansas and Oklahoma
  • Implemented a four-day work week for salaried workforce at Wichita, Kansas facility until further notice

